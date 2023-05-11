Bjugstad scored a goal on two shots and doled out nine hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Bjugstad was back in a bottom-six role, though he still saw 13:54 of ice time, in line with his usage throughout the postseason. The 30-year-old has three goals, 15 shots on net, 41 hits and 16 PIM through 10 playoff contests. His physical and defensive play should keep him involved in the Oilers' game plan a bit more than his spot on the depth chart would suggest.