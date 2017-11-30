Ellis was recalled from the minors Thursday.

Ellis's promotion comes as a result of Cam Talbot (upper body) being designated for injured reserve. The 23-year-old Ellis will serve as the backup to Laurent Brossoit against the Maple Leafs on Thursday, per Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com and probably shouldn't be expected to get into the crease unless Talbot is out long term.

