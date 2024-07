Philp signed a one-year, two-way contract with Edmonton on Monday.

Philp accounted for 19 goals and 37 points in 70 regular-season games for AHL Bakersfield in 2022-23. Due to personal reasons, he did not play any hockey this past campaign, but the 25-year-old forward will resume his playing career in 2024-25. Philp will likely spend most, if not all, of the upcoming season in the minors.