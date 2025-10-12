Philp scored a goal on two shots, dished out two hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Philp opened the scoring at 12:21 of the second period with the first goal of his NHL career. It came in his 17th appearance, all of which have been over the last two seasons for the 27-year-old. It's been a winding path to the NHL for Philp, but he has a chance to maintain a bottom-six job early in 2025-26. However, minimal power-play time and limited usage at even strength will likely keep his scoring numbers low, and he could rotate out of the lineup for Curtis Lazar or lose his spot altogether once Jack Roslovic is ready to make his Oilers debut.