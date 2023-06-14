Philp doesn't plan on continuing his hockey career, Oilers GM Ken Holland told Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic on Wednesday.

Philp had 19 goals and 37 points in 70 AHL contests in 2022-23. The 24-year-old is eligible to become a restricted free agent this summer and was offered a two-year contract, but for personal reasons he doesn't plan on continuing to play hockey. The Oilers can still present Philp with a qualifying offer so that they'll maintain his NHL rights in the event he changes his mind.