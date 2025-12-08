Philp (upper body) returned to practice Monday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Although Philp was back at practice Monday, he's expected to require at least another week before he's in the mix to return to game action. The 27-year-old has been on long-term injured reserve since mid-November due to an upper-body injury. He made 15 appearances prior to his absence, recording two goals, an assist, 24 hits, four PIM and two blocked shots while averaging 10:02 of ice time.