Philp scored a goal and dished out two hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

After riding the pine for three games as a healthy scratch, Philp scored in his second consecutive appearance with a goal in the second period. With the twine finder, he is up to two goals and five shots on net in three games played. Sunday's goal was the second of his NHL career across 18 games. His recent success makes the organization of Edmonton's line chart a tricky decision for Kris Knoblauch. If Philp is kept in the lineup, expect him to serve in a bottom-six role. If he can continue to tally points and provide hits, he might be able to carve out a full-time role for the Oilers.