Philp (upper body) has been placed on waivers by the Oilers, the team announced Sunday.

Philp had been on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury, but that seems to no longer be an issue with him heading to the waiver wire. The 27-year-old got into 15 games with the Oilers this season, notching two goals and an assist along with 24 hits. If he clears, he is likely to report to AHL Bakersfield, where he has yet to appear in a game this season.