Philp will miss Edmonton's next three games due to an upper-body injury, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports Wednesday.

Those three games encompass the remainder of the Oilers' road trip. Philp has two goals, three points, four PIM, 12 shots and 24 hits in 15 appearances in 2025-26. Edmonton will also be without Curtis Lazar over the same three-game span. The Oilers lack cap flexibility, so Edmonton plans to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen Wednesday in Washington, which means Ty Emberson is expected to draw into the lineup after spending the past three games as a healthy scratch.