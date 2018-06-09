Oilers' Nolan Vesey: Garners two-year ELC

Vesey signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Oilers on Friday, TSN reports.

The Maple Leafs traded Vesey's contract rights to the Oilers in exchange for a conditional 2020 seventh-round draft pick, and it didn't take long for him to put pen to paper on the entry-level deal. Hockey fans might be familiar with his brother Jimmy, who won the 2016 Hobey Baker Award and now plays for the Rangers. This Vesey played all four years at the University of Maine, recording 82 points (39 goals, 49 assists) over 145 contests.