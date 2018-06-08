Oilers' Nolan Vesey: Rights acquired
Vesey's rights were snagged by the Oilers from the Maple Leafs in exchange for a conditional 2020 seventh-round pick.
Vesey was originally drafted by Toronto in the sixth round of the 2014 NHL Draft. Having completed his senior season at the University of Maine -- in which he tallied 25 points in 37 outings -- the Leafs opted to trade away negotiating rights for the winger rather than attempt to sign him to an entry-level contract. The conditional aspect of the pick likely depends on whether Edmonton is able to pen a deal with the 23-year-old.
