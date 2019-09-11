Rodrigue stopped 40 of 42 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Flames' prospects.

The Oilers' rookies didn't help their 19-year-old goalie much, as only Evan Bouchard was able to get the puck behind Flames goalie Dustin Wolf. Rodrigue's strong play kept the Oilers in striking distance for a majority of the contest. Expect Rodrigue to spend another year with QMJHL Drummondville, where he posted a 2.80 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 142 games in the last three seasons. Rodrigue is likely three-plus years away from having an impact at the NHL level.