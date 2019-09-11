Oilers' Olivier Rodrigue: Busy in loss to Flames prospects
Rodrigue stopped 40 of 42 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Flames' prospects.
The Oilers' rookies didn't help their 19-year-old goalie much, as only Evan Bouchard was able to get the puck behind Flames goalie Dustin Wolf. Rodrigue's strong play kept the Oilers in striking distance for a majority of the contest. Expect Rodrigue to spend another year with QMJHL Drummondville, where he posted a 2.80 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 142 games in the last three seasons. Rodrigue is likely three-plus years away from having an impact at the NHL level.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.