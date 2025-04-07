Rodrigue will make his first NHL start on the road against Anaheim on Monday, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Rodrigue made his NHL debut in relief against Seattle on March 27 and turned aside seven of eight shots (.875 save percentage). He's made 40 appearances for AHL Bakersfield this year, going 18-15-7 with a 3.05 GAA and .899 save percentage. The 24-year-old will have a favorable opponent for his first NHL start, as the Ducks are averaging just 2.68 goals per game, which is tied for the fifth-worst mark in the league.