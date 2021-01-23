The Oilers assigned Rodrigue to AHL Bakersfield on Friday, TSN reports.
Rodrigue's demotion suggests Troy Grosenick (COVID-19 protocols) may be close to being cleared to join the Oilers. The 20-year-old backstop will likely spend most, if not all of the 2020-21 campaign in the minors.
