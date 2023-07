Rodrigue signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Oilers on Tuesday.

Rodrigue just wrapped up his entry-level deal while posting a 14-14-1 record, a 2.77 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 29 games with AHL Bakersfield. He'll remain with the Oilers' organization for now, though it's likely he again spends the bulk of 2023-24 in the minors.