The Oilers have loaned Rodrigue to the Graz99ers of the Austrian Hockey League.

Rodrigue spent the 2019-20 season with the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL, compiling a 31-7-1 record while posting a 2.32 GAA and .918 save percentage. He'll likely be recalled ahead of Edmonton's training camp, but he's still at least a few years away from making an impact at the NHL level.