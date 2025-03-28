Rodrigue allowed a goal on eight shots in relief of Calvin Pickard in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Kraken.

Rodrigue was brought in for mop-up duty after the Kraken scored five times in the second period to chase Pickard. This was Rodrigue's NHL debut. He'll likely be with the big club as long as Stuart Skinner (head) is unavailable. The 24-year-old Rodrigue has a 3.05 GAA and an .899 save percentage with AHL Bakersfield this season, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect consistent success should he draw into any additional games during this call-up.