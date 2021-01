Rodrigue was recalled from the Austrian League and will join Edmonton's taxi squad, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

With Mike Smith (undisclosed) being placed on the long-term injured reserve, Rodrigue will serve as insurance behind Mikko Koskinen and Stuart Skinner. The 20-year-old was a second-round pick by Edmonton in 2018 and spent last season in the QMJHL. He'll need to quarantine upon arrival in Canada prior to joining the team.