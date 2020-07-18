Rodrigue has been released from Edmonton's training camp roster, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

The Oilers wanted Rodrigue to attend training camp because the team's development camp and fall rookie tournament were both cancelled due to COVID-19, but he was never expected to still be with the club for its qualifying round matchup with the Blackhawks. The 2018 second-round pickposted a 31-7-1 record while registering a 2.32 GAA and .918 save percentage in 39 appearances with his QMJHL team this year.