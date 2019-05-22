Rodrigue agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Edmonton on Wednesday.

Rodrigue -- who was selected by the club with the 62nd overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft -- went 35-9-1 with a .902 save percentage in 48 appearances with QMJHL Drummondville this season. The 18-year-old netminder figures to spend at least another year in juniors before getting a shot with AHL Bakersfield, though the organization's lack of goalie depth could force it to fast track the youngster's development.