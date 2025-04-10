Now Playing

Rodrigue was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Thursday.

Rodrigue's demotion could be an indication that Stuart Skinner (head) will be available for Friday's clash with the Sharks -- though the move could be undone prior to puck drop. With the available cap space, the Oilers brought up Cam Dineen from the minors to give them six healthy blueliners.

