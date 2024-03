Rodrigue inked a one-year, two-way contract extension with Edmonton on Saturday.

Rodrigue has spent the last two seasons with AHL Bakersfield. The 62nd overall pick in 2018 has a 17-10-4 record with a 2.72 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 32 AHL appearances this campaign. He could be ready to challenge for the backup job in Edmonton behind Stuart Skinner as early as next season.