Rodrigue was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Tuesday.
Rodrigue appeared in two games with the Oilers during the 2024-25 regular season, posting a record of 0-1-0 with a 3.10 GAA and an .862 save percentage. He went 18-16-7 with a 3.12 and an .897 save percentage across 41 AHL regular-season outings in 2024-25. Rodrigue will be Edmonton's third goaltender in the playoffs behind Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard.
More News
-
Oilers' Olivier Rodrigue: Sent back to minors•
-
Oilers' Olivier Rodrigue: Tagged with loss in first start•
-
Oilers' Olivier Rodrigue: First NHL start on tap•
-
Oilers' Olivier Rodrigue: Makes NHL debut in relief•
-
Oilers' Olivier Rodrigue: Recalled from AHL•
-
Oilers' Olivier Rodrigue: Lands on waivers•