Rodrigue stopped 18 of 21 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Making just his second appearance at the NHL level, Rodrigue was decent in his first start, but he was beaten twice in the second period and once more in the third. The Oilers didn't provide enough offense to back him up, which wasn't surprising given the absence of star players Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) and Connor McDavid (lower body), meaning Rodrigue ended up being tagged with the loss. Rodrigue isn't expected to start again any time soon, as Calvin Pickard should remain the starter between the pipes for the Oilers until Stuart Skinner (head) is ready to return to the ice.