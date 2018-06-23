Oilers' Olivier Rodrigue: To provide much-needed goaltending depth

Rodrigue was drafted 62nd overall by the Oilers at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Ranked first amongst North American goaltenders by NHL Central Scouting, Rodrigue posted decent numbers this season (2.54 GAA, .903 save percentage) for QMJHL Drummondville in a league in which goalies seem to get lit up on a nightly basis. He plays his angles extremely well and is plenty tall enough at 6-foot-1, but Rodrigue is very slight and simply doesn't take up much of the net. As a result, his positioning must be on point for him to be successful. The Oilers will hope that Rodrigue can bulk up some in the coming years and not sacrifice his quick post-to-post movements in the process.