Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: All over ice in loss
Klefbom racked up a goal on a team-high seven shots, and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-5 loss to Minnesota.
Not only did the 25-year-old record his seventh multi-point performance of the season, he also led the team with 25:54 of total ice time in the game. Klefbom continues a strong pace as one of the best fantasy defensmen for 2019-20, and is now up to 21 points, 88 shots and 103 blocked shots in 34 games.
