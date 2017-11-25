Klefbom (illness) is probable for Sunday's game against the Bruins, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

The Swede has been averaging a career-high 23:06 of ice time this season, and there's no such thing as a lateral replacement for his shot-blocking talents at the back end, but it looks like Klefbom will suit up for this next contest anyway. However, it'll be worth checking back Sunday just to make sure that's indeed the case.