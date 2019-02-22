Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Buries equalizing goal
Klefbom's third-period goal tied the game, and the Oilers went on to defeat the Islanders 4-3 in overtime Thursday.
Klefbom provided five shots on goal and three blocked shots in the contest. Since his return from a finger injury, the defender has a goal and two assists with 23 shots in eight games. He's up to 18 points in 39 games this year, and could be a good depth addition in many formats for his typically high shooting volume, as he cleared 200 shots in the last two seasons.
