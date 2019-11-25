Klefbom collected an assist, three shots on goal and four blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes.

Klefbom found Sam Gagner, who relayed to Alex Chiasson for the second-period tally. The Swedish defenseman is on pace for a career year with 18 points and 80 blocked shots in 26 appearances. His previous best scoring season was 2016-17, when he had 38 points in 82 games. Klefbom is aided by averaging a league-leading 25:49 per game and playing on the top power-play unit with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.