Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Chips in with helper
Klefbom collected an assist, three shots on goal and four blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes.
Klefbom found Sam Gagner, who relayed to Alex Chiasson for the second-period tally. The Swedish defenseman is on pace for a career year with 18 points and 80 blocked shots in 26 appearances. His previous best scoring season was 2016-17, when he had 38 points in 82 games. Klefbom is aided by averaging a league-leading 25:49 per game and playing on the top power-play unit with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.