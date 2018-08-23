Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Clean bill of health
Klefbom (shoulder) will be ready for the start of Oilers' training camp, Jim Matheson of The Edmonton Journal reports
After missing the tail end of last season, Klefbom is eager to re-establish himself as Edmonton's backend workhorse, having led the team in average ice time in each of the last three seasons. His 2017-18 performance fell well short of expectations, mind you, the same could be said for the Oilers collectively. If Edmonton plans to turn things around, they need the imposing Swede to be at his best, something he most certainly was not a season ago. Assuming he stays healthy like he did in 2016-17, expect a bounce-back year from Klefbom.
