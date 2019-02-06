Klefbom (finger) returned to action Tuesday evening against the Blackhawks, stacking a shot and blocked shot against a minus-1 rating in a 6-2 loss.

Klefbom managed 20:56 of ice time in the contest, holding his own relatively well considering the Blackhawks were so busy in the attacking zone. The defenseman will look to get back on track offensively in Thursday's road game against the Wild.