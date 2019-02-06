Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Clears 20 minutes in return
Klefbom (finger) returned to action Tuesday evening against the Blackhawks, stacking a shot and blocked shot against a minus-1 rating in a 6-2 loss.
Klefbom managed 20:56 of ice time in the contest, holding his own relatively well considering the Blackhawks were so busy in the attacking zone. The defenseman will look to get back on track offensively in Thursday's road game against the Wild.
More News
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Set to face Blackhawks on Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Out through weekend•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Will travel with team•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: May join team on road trip•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Full participant at practice•
-
Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Targeting return after break•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...