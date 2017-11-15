Klefbom scored his second goal of the season and added a helper in Tuesday's lopsided win over the Golden Knights.

After scoring a career-high 12 goals last season, Klefbom has had a somewhat slow start to the 2017-18 season. His six points through 18 contests aren't awful, but the 24-year-old is playing on the top power-play unit and logging heavy minutes at even strength. The talent is there for him to be a very valuable blueliner, so now that the Oilers appear to have gotten the offense going, look for Klefbom to ramp up his production. Make sure you get him in your lineup.