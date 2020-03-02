Klefbom (shoulder) may return to the lineup during the team's three-game road trip, which ends Thursday versus the Blackhawks, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

The Oilers play Monday and Tuesday, and if Klefbom does return, it'll likely be Thursday. The Swedish blueliner has missed the past six games, and he'll immediately return to the top pairing once he's ready. Klefbom has averaged 25:36 per game this year, recording 33 points -- 18 on the power play -- and 172 blocked shots over 59 games.