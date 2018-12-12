Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Departs with injury
Klefbom exited Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche with an undisclosed injury and won't return.
At the time of the report, the Oilers had a 5-1 lead so there is no need to rush Klefbom back even if it's just a minor injury. Klefbom failed to record a point in this game but still has three goals and four helpers in the last nine games, so missing time moving forward would damage the Oilers' blue line. Expect him to be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's game versus the Jets.
