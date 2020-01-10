Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Dishes helper in comeback win
Klefbom posted an assist and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.
Klefbom set up Alex Chiasson for the game-winning goal at 9:40 of the third period. The Swedish defenseman is up to 27 points (five goals, 22 assists), which is just one shy of his production from last season. He's added 142 blocked shots, 121 shots on goal and 15 power-play points.
