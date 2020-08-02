Klefbom had two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Blackhawks in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Klefbom had a hand in tallies by Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins during the contest. During the regular season, Klefbom posted 34 points, 18 of which came with a man advantage. He quarterbacks the top power-play unit for the Oilers, who led the league in power-play efficiency at 29.5 percent.