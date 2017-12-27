Klefbom (undisclosed) is expected to be available for Friday's matchup with Chicago, according to coach Todd McLellan.

Unfortunately for fantasy owners, the news effectively rules Klefbom out versus Winnipeg on Wednesday. Prior to getting hurt, the defenseman has tallied a mere nine points in 33 games and appears unlikely to repeat his 2016-17 breakout performance (12 goals and 26 assists). Once activated off injured reserve, Klefbom will likely bounce Brandon Davison or Adam Larsson from the lineup.