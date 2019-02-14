Klefbom picked up an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Penguins.

Playing in his fourth game back after missing significant time with a finger injury, Klefbom drew an assist on Leon Draisaitl's goal in what turned out to be Edmonton's only breakthrough on the evening. Slowed by injury, with Wednesday being only the 35th time Klefbom has dressed this season, the Swedish blueliner has been limited to 16 points in 2018-19.