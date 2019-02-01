Klefbom (finger) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Klefbom's presence at Thursday's practice indicates he was able to avoid suffering any setbacks during the All-Star break, so he should be good to go for Saturday's matchup with Philadelphia. The 25-year-old blueliner has been sidelined since Dec. 13 due to a finger injury, so the Oilers may elect to ease him in against the Flyers.