Klefbom is a game-time decision Friday against the Sabres due to an illness.

Cam Talbot also isn't starting against Buffalo due to the flu, so it seems like something is going around the Edmonton locker room. The Sabres have really struggled defensively, so this is a great matchup for Klefbom if he can play. It'd be a shame for fantasy owners if he misses out.

