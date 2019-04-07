Klefbom picked up an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Klefbom has 28 points in 61 games this year, good for a 0.45 points-per-game pace. It's his second-best season, his top effort being a 38-point performance in 2016-17. Klefbom added 102 blocked shots and 167 shots on goal this season, but he doesn't play much of a physical game. His fantasy appeal next season likely is tied to if he retains a role on the Oilers' top power-play unit, where he earned 11 of his points this season.