Klefbom (undisclosed) picked up an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Devils.

Deuces were wild on his stat line in the contest, with two shots, two blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-2 rating. The blueliner hit 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) for the fourth time in five seasons. Klefbom can safely be used as normal for fantasy owners.