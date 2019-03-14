Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Garners power-play assist
Klefbom (undisclosed) picked up an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Devils.
Deuces were wild on his stat line in the contest, with two shots, two blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-2 rating. The blueliner hit 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) for the fourth time in five seasons. Klefbom can safely be used as normal for fantasy owners.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...