Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Helps out on power play
Klefbom collected a power-play assist, four shots on goal and four blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.
The blueliner may be heating up again with three points in his last two games after a span that saw him accrue just one goal in his previous seven outings. Klefbom has 22 points (three scores, 19 helpers), 107 blocked shots and 92 shots on goal through 35 contests this season. He's a lock for lineups in formats that count blocks, as he leads the league in the category.
