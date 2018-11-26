Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Lends helping hand
Klefbom had two assists during Sunday's 5-2 loss to Los Angeles.
Klefbom registered his first multi-point night of the season, setting up both Edmonton goals during the one sided loss. The two assists put the defender's season total to ten, but Kelfbom remains in search of his first goal this year.
