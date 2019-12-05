Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Lights lamp with man advantage
Klefbom scored a power-play goal on five shots, blocked four shots and went minus-4 in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.
While Klefbom did get a goal, he was also on the ice for all four of the Senators' even-strength tallies, making Wednesday's performance a mixed bag at best. The Swedish defenseman has 19 points this season, 11 of which have come on the power play. He's posted 72 shots on goal, 97 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating in 30 contests.
