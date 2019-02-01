Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: May join team on road trip
Klefbom's (finger) status for the Oilers' upcoming two-game road trip will be determined following Friday's morning skate.
Klefbom took a big step in his recovery by returning to practice with his teammates Thursday, but it appears as though there's still some uncertainty surrounding his status for Saturday's game against the Flyers and Sunday's matchup with Montreal. Another update on the 25-year-old blueliner's status should surface after Friday's on-ice session.
