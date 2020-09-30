Klefboom is weighing all the possibilities to deal with injuries last season, including surgery, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

The specifics of the injuries are unclear however, the possibility of surgery would keep the Swede out for an extended period of time. Klefbom supplied two assists while averaging 24:13 of ice time per game in the NHL's bubble, so his absence would be a major loss for the Oilers should he decide surgery. With the start date of next season yet to be determined, the timeline to make a decision for Klefbom remains unclear.