Klefbom had five shots on goal, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Klefbom has gone through a cold spell with no points in his last seven games after putting up nine points in the first seven contests of the year. The 26-year-old Swede still contributes without scoring -- he has 37 shots on goal and 34 blocks in 14 games this year. The scoring will likely come back in time, given his top-unit power-play role.