Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Notches helper Saturday
Klefbom picked up an assist, four shots on goal, four blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Stars.
With six assists in his last four games, Klefbom is beginning to find a groove on offense again. The Swede has 15 points, 50 shots on goal and 63 blocks through 22 contests this year.
