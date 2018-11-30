Oilers' Oscar Klefbom: Notches power play goal
Klefbom scored with the man advantage and added an assist, helping his team earn a 3-2 win over Los Angeles.
After going the first 23 games without finding the net, Klefbom now has two goals in his past two games and five points in his past three. A point every two games is by no means bad for a defenseman, so he's worth a spot if you need help from your blue liners, but don't expect his goal scoring surge to continue: the majority of his points will continue to come via assist.
